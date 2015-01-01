|
Simner J, Rinaldi LJ. PCN Rep. 2023; 2(4): e142.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
38868724
AIM: Misophonia is a sound sensitivity disorder characterized by an unusually strong aversion to a specific class of sounds-often human bodily sounds (e.g., chewing). These sounds can cause intense negative emotions which can cause profound difficulties in everyday life. The condition is linked with higher rates of anxiety and depression, and here we ask whether it co-occurs with elevated self-harm and suicidal thinking.
Language: en
mental health; suicide; suicidal ideation; self‐harm; Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children (ALSPAC); misophonia