Journal Article

Citation

Simner J, Rinaldi LJ. PCN Rep. 2023; 2(4): e142.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/pcn5.142

PMID

38868724

PMCID

PMC11114359

Abstract

AIM: Misophonia is a sound sensitivity disorder characterized by an unusually strong aversion to a specific class of sounds-often human bodily sounds (e.g., chewing). These sounds can cause intense negative emotions which can cause profound difficulties in everyday life. The condition is linked with higher rates of anxiety and depression, and here we ask whether it co-occurs with elevated self-harm and suicidal thinking.

METHODS: We measured self-harm and misophonia in the general population by examining a birth cohort sample from the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children (ALSPAC). We screened them for misophonia as adults, then analyzed their earlier data on well-being, self-harm, and suicidal thinking.

RESULTS: Adults with misophonia had significantly higher rates of self-harm and suicidal ideation, as well as poorer well-being in a number of different measures at ages 16-17 and 23-24 years. Female misophonics were particularly at risk, from as early as their teenage years, though males, too, show elevated self-harm at 24 years compared to nonmisophonic peers.

CONCLUSION: Our data provide evidence of elevated risks of self-harm associated with misophonia and suggest the need for greater recognition and treatment pathways.


Language: en

Keywords

mental health; suicide; suicidal ideation; self‐harm; Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children (ALSPAC); misophonia

