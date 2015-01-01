Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Most people who have experienced sexual violence (SV) will disclose the event(s) to someone. Key recipients of disclosure are those working in healthcare. Telling someone in healthcare about experiences of SV can be an important step in accessing necessary medical care and being signposted to other services. While recognising healthcare settings are a key place for people to seek support, evidence is lacking about how best to create a safe environment for disclosure to take place, how services can make changes to better facilitate this experience and what changes matter most.



DESIGN: This study used a realist approach to identify mechanisms that facilitate safe and supported disclosure. Data were generated through three focus groups with Sexual and Reproductive Health Services healthcare professionals in the UK, and one-to-one interviews with survivors of SV who attended healthcare settings (n=18).



RESULTS: The analysis found that service users needed to feel empowered and recognised as appropriate candidates for care in the material used to promote sexual healthcare services after SV. This promotional material needs to address rape myths, stereotypes and silence surrounding SV, to ensure that all individuals and especially those from diverse groups are empowered to access care. Three fundamental mechanisms for safe and supported disclosure were identified: being listened to, being validated and having choice. Trauma-informed care was identified as being essential for implementing these mechanisms. Healthcare professionals who were confident and competent regarding enquiry about SV and response to disclosures of SV were key.



CONCLUSIONS: The development of services that are conducive to the disclosure of SV is needed to provide better support for those who have experienced SV and are ready to seek support. Use of appropriate promotional material, specific staff training and a trauma-informed approach are key elements to improve services.

