Citation
Yim SH, Said G, King D. Clin. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38869026
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Globally, there is an increasing trend of forcibly displaced people, of which over 40% are children. Unaccompanied asylum-seeking children (UASC) are at risk of experiencing psychological distress and developing mental health difficulties. However, in the UK, the approach from statutory mental health services is inconsistent across different geographical areas.
Keywords
Trauma; war; refugee; Traumatic stress; displaced; separated children; unaccompanied children