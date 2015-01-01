Abstract

It is well-known that interpersonal traumatic events can impact the physical and mental health of those indirectly exposed to the events. Less studied are populations of loved ones who have been indirectly exposed to interpersonal trauma. We conducted a scoping review to synthesize literature related to potential consequences of indirect interpersonal trauma exposure, specifically vicarious traumatization (VT) and vicarious posttraumatic growth (VPTG). We used the Joanna Briggs Institute methodology. Inclusion criteria included: (1) participants were indirectly exposed to the interpersonal trauma of a loved one in adulthood, (2) discussion of VT, VPTG, or related terms, (3) published peer-reviewed empirical journal articles, and (4) available in English. We used a three-step search strategy to find relevant articles. Keywords found from the first two steps were entered into PsycINFO, PsycArticles, PubMed, Scopus, and Web of Science databases. Reference lists of the included articles were also examined. The identified articles were then screened using the inclusion and exclusion criteria. Twenty-eight articles met inclusion and exclusion criteria. Twenty-six articles referenced VT or related terms, one referenced VPTG, and one referenced vicarious trauma keywords.



RESULTS of this scoping review are summarized by definitions, measures, key findings, and knowledge gaps. Future research should focus on vocabulary management, diverse samples, and VPTG in this population, including the identification or creation of appropriate measures.

