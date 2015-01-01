Abstract

This exploratory cross-sectional study, guided by primary socialization theory, examined relations between four primary socialization agents of sexual learning (i.e., mothers, fathers, friends/peers, and online media) and sexual attitudes, sexual knowledge, and risky sexual behavior. Latent-variable structural equation models were tested using self-report data obtained from 515 emerging adults who had spent at least 6 months attending in-person college classes.



RESULTS showed that learning about sex from mothers was associated with more conservative sexual attitudes and lower risky sexual behavior. Sexual learning from friends/peers was linked to liberal sexual attitudes and greater sexual knowledge. Learning from online media was associated with increased sexual knowledge. To account for a shift in sexual learning patterns from before to after entry to college, we created algebraic difference scores for each source of sexual information. Greater reliance on sexual learning from friends/peers in the past 6 months of college relative to before college was associated with liberal sexual attitudes and greater sexual knowledge. Additional analyses revealed different effects of learning about sex from mothers more during college than before college between those living on campus vs. commuters living at home. The discussion emphasizes the different role that each of the primary socialization agents plays for emerging adults' sexual development, including the protective role of mothers against risky sexual behavior, the impact of friends and peers on sexual attitudes and knowledge, and the shifting dynamics of socialization processes during college.

