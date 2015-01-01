|
Citation
|
Shigeto A, Scheier LM. Arch. Sex. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38877330
|
Abstract
|
This exploratory cross-sectional study, guided by primary socialization theory, examined relations between four primary socialization agents of sexual learning (i.e., mothers, fathers, friends/peers, and online media) and sexual attitudes, sexual knowledge, and risky sexual behavior. Latent-variable structural equation models were tested using self-report data obtained from 515 emerging adults who had spent at least 6 months attending in-person college classes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Risky sexual behavior; Emerging adulthood; Sexual attitudes; Primary socialization theory; Sexual knowledge; Sexual learning