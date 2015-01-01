Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Depression is a pervasive mental health condition that affects individuals across various demographic categories, including imprisoned adults. The prevalence of mental health problems among inmates worldwide is considerably higher than in the general population, and it is estimated that 11% of inmates have significant mental disorders, such as anxiety and depression. This study aimed to find out the prevalence of depression and factors associated with it among the prisoners of Gandaki Province, Nepal.



METHODS: A descriptive cross-sectional study was conducted among the inmates in Gandaki Province, Nepal. Data were collected from 223 inmates, who were recruited through systematic random sampling from eight district-level prisons. The Beck Depression Inventory-II was used to measure depression, with the cumulated score dichotomized into depressed and not-depressed categories. Additionally, a structured questionnaire was employed to capture socio-demographic and imprisonment-related variables. Bivariate and multivariable logistic regressions were performed to examine the factors associated with depression.



RESULTS: Findings revealed that 18.8% of the inmates exhibited symptoms of depression. Inmates with health problems [(adjusted odds ratio (aOR) = 2.39], suicide ideation during imprisonment (aOR = 4.37), and attempted suicide before imprisonment (aOR = 7.97) had a statistically significant relationship with depression. This study revealed a notable prevalence of depression among incarcerated individuals in the Gandaki Province of Nepal.



CONCLUSION: The findings imply a crucial need for psychosocial and rehabilitative interventions to enhance inmates' mental health and overall well-being.

Language: en