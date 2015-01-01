Abstract

BACKGROUND: Insights derived from athletes who have completed the final phase of rehabilitation and successfully returned to their respective sports after anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction could potentially contribute to the enhancement of therapeutic strategies. Therefore, the aim of this study was to explore athletes' experiences, thoughts, and behaviours of final phase rehabilitation and return to sport after ACL reconstruction and to describe their thoughts about the risk of reinjury.



METHODS: This qualitative interview study included individual semi-structured interviews with 15 athletes after ACL reconstruction. All athletes were aged between 15 and 35 years (median, 23 years), had returned to their preinjury contact sport at elite or recreational competitive level, rehabilitated with different physioterapists (working in hospital, primary care or sport clinics), and had undergone primary ACL reconstruction between 14 and 59 months (median, 23 months) before the interviews. Data were analysed using qualitative content analysis.



RESULTS: Analysis of the data resulted in the following 4 main categories related to athletes' experiences of the return to sport process and their thoughts about the risk of reinjury: Athletes' strategies for safe return to sport; Support during rehabilitation and return to sport; The rehabilitation journey was worthwhile to be able to play again; and Reinjury is beyond one's control.



CONCLUSIONS: Athletes described strategies for a safe return to sport after ACL reconstruction, emphasizing continuous increased load, not forcing return to sport, injury prevention exercises, and seeking support from professionals and coaches. Despite loving their sport, the athletes had mixed feelings about undergoing additional rehabilitation if reinjured. The athletes recognized the high reinjury risk, attributing it to fate. These findings enhance understanding of athletes' return to sport experiences after ACL reconstruction, their strategies to minimize reinjury risk, which might help optimizing care for this patient group.

