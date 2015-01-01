Abstract

Fully remote intensive trauma-focused treatment for PTSD and Complex PTSD



H. Bongaerts, Voorendonk, E. M., Van Minnen, A., Rozendaal, L., Telkamp, B. S. D., & de Jongh, A. (2022).



Journal of Psychotraumatology, 13(2), 2103287



https://doi.org/10.1080/20008066.2022.2103287



During preparation for another study, coding errors were discovered. These errors involved mistakenly coding some female participants as male. Further investigation showed that this coding error also affected some of the data used in this study. Several women were coded as male, which changed the outcomes of the study somewhat for the analyses in which gender was examined. Therefore, we have corrected the contents of the article. All corrections involve (only) the Results section:



1. The mean age of this group of participants was 37.16 years (SD = 11.82, age range 19-63), and 37 (50.7%) were female.



Now reads:



The mean age of this group of participants was 37.16 years (SD = 11.82, age range 19-63), and 62 (85%) were female.



2. Table 1 has been revised.



3.2. CAPS-5



The addition of predictors and covariates to the random intercept model improved the fit significantly, (Δχ²[6] = 189.25, p <.001). Adding a random slope for 'measurement time point' improved the fit of the model again (Δχ²[5] = 53.57, p <.001), which led to our main models 1 and 2 (see Table 3). The intercept for Model 1 (b0 = 35.62, SE = 1.51) represents the estimated mean value for the reference group at pre-treatment (reference group is 'woman of average age, without Complex PTSD at pre-treatment and no missing data for the three instruments).



Now reads:



The addition of predictors and covariates to the random intercept model improved the fit significantly, (Δχ²[6] = 189.59, p <.001). Adding a random slope for 'measurement time point' improved the fit of the model again (Δχ²[5] = 53.37, p <.001), which led to our main models 1 and 2 (see Table 3). The intercept for Model 1 (b0 = 35.79, SE = 1.41) represents the estimated mean value for the reference group at pre-treatment (reference group is 'woman of average age, without Complex PTSD at pre-treatment and no missing data for the three instruments).



Table 2 has been revised



Table 3 has been revised



Follow the DOI to view the corrections and updates.

