Abstract

BACKGROUND: The population with chronic kidney disease (CKD) has significantly heightened risk of fall accidents. The aim of this study was to develop a validated risk prediction model for fall accidents among CKD in the community.



METHODS: Participants with CKD from the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study (CHARLS) were included. The study cohort underwent a random split into a training set and a validation set at a ratio of 70 to 30%. Logistic regression and LASSO regression analyses were applied to screen variables for optimal predictors in the model. A predictive model was then constructed and visually represented in a nomogram. Subsequently, the predictive performance was assessed through ROC curves, calibration curves, and decision curve analysis.



RESULT: A total of 911 participants were included, and the prevalence of fall accidents was 30.0% (242/911). Fall down experience, BMI, mobility, dominant handgrip, and depression were chosen as predictor factors to formulate the predictive model, visually represented in a nomogram. The AUC value of the predictive model was 0.724 (95% CI 0.679-0.769). Calibration curves and DCA indicated that the model exhibited good predictive performance.



CONCLUSION: In this study, we constructed a predictive model to assess the risk of falls among individuals with CKD in the community, demonstrating good predictive capability.

Language: en