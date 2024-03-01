|
Citation
|
Panosso I, Picon A, Figueiredo V, Gomes V, Sanchez E, Wyon M, Haas AN, Bittar A. J. Bodyw. Mov. Ther. 2024; 39: 594-597.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38876692
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The 'Fit to Dance?' survey has been used in a number of studies to understand the health and wellbeing of dancers. These data have not been collected in Brazil as there is no validated questionnaire available in Brazilian Portuguese, culturally validated in Brazil with a scope as broad and comprehensive as that of 'Fit to Dance?'.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Brazil; Young Adult; Reproducibility of Results; Screening; Language; Validation study; *Cross-Cultural Comparison; *Dancing/physiology; *Translations; Culturally-adapted; Dance injury; Psychometrics/standards; Surveys and Questionnaires/standards