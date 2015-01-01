Abstract

Discharge to acute rehabilitation following major burn injury is crucial for patient recovery and quality of life. However, barriers to acute rehabilitation, including race and payor type impede access. The effect of burn center organizational structure on discharge disparities remains unknown. This study aims to investigate associations between patient demographics, burn center factors, and discharge to acute rehabilitation on a population level. Using the California Healthcare Access and Information Database, 2009-2019, all inpatient encounters at verified and non-verified burn centers were extracted. The primary outcome was the proportion of patients discharged to acute rehabilitation. Key covariates included age, race, burn center safety net status, diagnosis related group, American Burn Association (ABA) verification status, and American College of Surgeons (ACS) Level 1 trauma center designation. Logistic regression and mixed-effects modeling were performed, with Bonferroni adjustment for multiple testing. Among 27,496 encounters, 0.8% (228) were discharged to inpatient rehabilitation. By race/ethnicity, the proportion admitted to inpatient rehabilitation was 0.9% for White, 0.6% for Black, 0.7% for Hispanic, and 1% for Asian. After adjusting for burn severity and age, notable predictors for discharge to inpatient rehabilitation included Medicare as payor (OR 0.30-0.88, p=0.015) compared to commercial insurance, trauma center status (OR 1.45-3.43, p<.001), ABA verification status (OR 1.16-2.74, p=0.008), and safety-net facility status (OR 1.09-1.97, p=0.013). Discharge to inpatient rehabilitation varies by race, payor status, and individual burn center. Verified and safety-net burn centers had more patients discharge to inpatient rehabilitation adjusted for burn severity and demographics.

