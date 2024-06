Abstract

We would like to thank Hitti et al. for their article "Beirut Port Blast 2020: New Lessons Learned in Mass Casualty Incident Management in the Emergency Department", which is an important contribution to International Emergency Medicine and Disaster Medicine ( 1

). One of the critical issues that they highlight is the challenge of surge capacity. The disaster medicine literature refers to the four "S" of surge capacity; "staff," "stuff," "space," and "system." One of the focuses of their article is the issue of "space" where they discuss the implementation of additional areas for the "walking wounded" and using the interventional radiology suite and surgery recovery rooms for critically injured patients. We would like to focus on innovative strategies used to augment staff surge capacity for response to mass casualty events (MCE) in light of ongoing events in Israel.

