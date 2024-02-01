Abstract

Button battery ingestion is potentially fatal, especially in children less than 6 years of age, most commonly due to esophageal perforation. The number of ingestions and complications has risen significantly in recent decades. Impacted button batteries should ideally be removed urgently within 2 hours of ingestion. However, many ingestions go unwitnessed, and children may present with variable, vague symptoms. The recommendation now is that children over the age 12 months consume honey when a button battery ingestion is witnessed or diagnosed, if less than 12 hours have elapsed. Importantly, though, honey should not be consumed if perforation is suspected. Induction of general anesthesia and battery removal should not be delayed to satisfy NPO guidelines, even if the child has eaten.

