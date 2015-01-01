|
Neupane D, Pandit N, Koirala S. Lancet 2024; 403(10444): 2589-2590.
In the study by Adhikari and colleagues, researchers found the prevalence of workplace violence to be 62·9% among Nepal Medical Council certified physicians working in Nepal--a substantially high rate compared with data worldwide. The violent activities include, but are not limited to, telephonic threats, intimidation, verbal abuse, physical but non-injurious assault, physical assault causing simple or grievous injury, murder, vandalism, and arson. The consequences of violence lead to psychological issues, such as depression, insomnia, post-traumatic stress, fear, and anxiety, leading to absenteeism.
Humans; Violence/statistics & numerical data; Nepal/epidemiology; *Physicians/statistics & numerical data; Workplace Violence/statistics & numerical data