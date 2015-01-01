Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Trail running is a popular off-road sport involving running in natural environments over various terrains, often in remote locations. This study aims to investigate the epidemiology and risk factors of injuries and illnesses, i.e. medical encounters, on race day among trail runners in a high-altitude ultra trail race.



METHODS: This descriptive cross-sectional study on an ultra trail race (38 km, 65 km and 100 km) in South Africa, included participants 18 years or older. Of the 331 race participants, 285(86.1%) consented to participate in the study. Data collection included demographic details, injuries (body region, specific body area, tissue type, pathology) and illnesses (organ system, symptom cluster, etiology). Risk factor analysis includes sex, age, weight, height, race distance, illness and injury history, training and running experience. Frequency (n, %), prevalence (%) and odds ratios (OR; 95%CI) are reported.



RESULTS: Eighty-nine (31.2%) individuals reported 131 medical encounters [49 injuries (37.4%); 82 illnesses (62.6%)]. Injuries were sustained by 14.7% of athletes, and 22.5% reported illnesses. For injuries, the lower limb was mainly involved (n = 41; 83.7%). Most injuries affected the foot (n = 18; 36.7%), ankle (n = 10; 20.4%) and knee (n = 7; 14.3%). Tissue types mainly involved skin (n = 21; 42.8%), ligament (n = 7; 14.3%) and muscle (n = 7; 14.3%). Multiple (n = 45; 54.9%) and gastrointestinal (n = 17; 20.7%) organ systems were mainly involved in illnesses. Only 100 km runners reported dehydration (n = 28; 31.5%), and one in every six of these runners (n = 5; 17.9%) did not finish. Runners reporting fatigue (n = 21; 23.6%) had a high (n = 8; 38.1%) did not finish rate. Two in every five participants (n = 36; 40.4%) with a medical encounter, did not finish. No medical encounter-associated risk factors were identified.



CONCLUSIONS: Illnesses were more common than injuries during the mountainous ultra trail race. Sustaining a medical encounter increased the chance of not completing the race. Further research on the epidemiology of race day medical encounters in trail running is required.

