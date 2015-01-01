Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to analyze the feasibility of a new resuscitation strategy in which breaths are provided during automated external defibrillator (AED) rhythm analysis, and to evaluate its impact on chest compressions (CC) quality and the peri-analysis time.



METHOD: A randomized simulation study, comparing two cardiopulmonary resuscitations strategies, has been conducted: the standard strategy (S1) with strategy involving ventilation during AED analysis (S2). Thirty lifeguards have performed both strategies in a cross-over study design during 10 min of CPR.



RESULTS: The number of ventilations per 10 min increases from 47 (S1) to 72 (S2) (p < 0.001). This results in the delivery of an additional 17.1 L of insufflated air in S2 compared to S1 (p < 0.001). There have been no significant changes in frequency and total number of CC. These findings correspond to a reduction of the non-ventilation period from 176 s (S1) to 48 s (S2).



CONCLUSIONS: This simulation study suggests that it is feasible to increase the number of ventilations during resuscitation following drowning, without affecting the quantity and quality of chest compressions. The results of this study may serve as a foundation for further investigation into optimal ventilation strategies in this context.

