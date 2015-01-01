|
Citation
Fernández-Méndez M, Barcala-Furelos R, Otero-Agra M, Bierens J. Resusc. Plus 2024; 19: e100674.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38873276
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to analyze the feasibility of a new resuscitation strategy in which breaths are provided during automated external defibrillator (AED) rhythm analysis, and to evaluate its impact on chest compressions (CC) quality and the peri-analysis time.
Language: en
Keywords
Drowning; Strategy; Hypoxia; Ventilation; Automatic External Defibrillator (AED); Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)