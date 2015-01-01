Abstract

The older population of United States is growing, with more adults having complicated medical conditions being admitted into nursing facilities and assisted living facilities. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the biggest challenge has been falls prevention, with an increasing number of patients being placed in their rooms under isolation. This has reduced nursing staff visits to the rooms, bringing up safety issues like falls. Many falls prevention programs have been tried and tested with this quality metric still posing a huge challenge in nursing facilities. The COVID 19 pandemic has given rise to new innovative technology and virtual solutions for prevention of falls. One such technology uses patient visuals through a camera in the patient's rooms and artificial intelligence to send alerts to staff. Such innovative technologies might be the future of falls prevention in the post-acute care, long-term care, and assisted living facilities.

Language: en