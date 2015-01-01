Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This review aims to evaluate and synthesize quantitative and qualitative findings on perceived control and value placed on control within the context of suicidal ideation or nonfatal suicidal behaviors in older adults.



METHOD: A comprehensive literature search was completed in June 2022, October 2022, and November 2023. Included studies focused on perceived control or value placed on control and on suicidal ideation or nonfatal suicidal behavior. Studies were published in English and included older adults (≥ 60 years) in separate analyses. Studies focusing on self-efficacy were excluded.



RESULTS: Twelve studies with 10 unique samples of 1487 total participants from eight countries were assessed. Quantitative studies indicated that perceived control and value placed on control are significant correlates of suicidal ideation and nonfatal suicidal behaviors, while qualitative studies highlighted that individuals who survive suicide attempts often specify decreased perceived control as a reason for their attempts.



CONCLUSION: Results of this review indicate that perceived control and value placed on control are relevant variables when studying suicidal ideation and nonfatal suicidal behavior. This conclusion should be considered preliminary. Future research should examine heterogeneous samples, adopt gold standard assessments, and assess covariates in the associations.

Language: en