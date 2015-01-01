|
Ansari Ramandi MM, Valizadeh N, Moezzi A, Ghoddusi M, Hatami F. ARYA Atheroscler. 2023; 19(2): 58-62.
(Copyright © 2023, Iranian Society of Atherosclerosis : Isfahan Cardiovascular Research Center)
38883570
BACKGROUND: Carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning is the leading cause of poisoning-related deaths in the United States. In addition, myocardial infarction (MI) due to CO poisoning in a young, healthy adult is rare. On the other hand, smokeless tobacco, processed in various forms, is a controversial coronary heart disease (CHD) risk factor. CASE REPORT: In this study, we describe a 29-year-old man who presented with acute chest pain following a night of smoking tobacco and using smokeless tobacco in the presence of carbon monoxide poisoning. ST-segment elevation was observed on an electrocardiogram, and echocardiography revealed akinesia. In addition, cardiac markers were elevated. In this particular instance, thrombolytic therapy demonstrated successful outcomes.
Case report; Carbon monoxide poisoning; Chest pain; Ischemic heart disease; Smokeless tobacco