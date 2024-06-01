Abstract

Doxxing, a type of cyberbullying, occurs when an individual's personal information is shared without consent and with malintent. Doxxing can be seen as a form of vigilantism, a way to hold others accountable for their actions or opinions; however, this form of justice can have catastrophic impacts on the victim, especially physicians. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, where physicians and healthcare providers strongly led public health advocacy efforts on social media, the frequency of doxxing and cyberbullying has increased. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives have also recently sparked controversy in dermatology and medicine, where advocates for DEI and those opposed to DEI initiatives have also been doxxed. This behavior is incredibly taxing on an individual's mental health, with substantial negative implications on a person's social, personal, and professional life. We discuss the ethical considerations of doxxing and avenues for better protecting physicians.

Language: en