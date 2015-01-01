Abstract

Background Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury prevention programs can reduce injury risk in various sports. The perception of ACL injury prevention programs amongst professional netball players and coaches has not been studied.



PURPOSE The aim of this study was to determine (1) the level of awareness and experience of ACL injury prevention programs, (2) the use of ACL injury prevention programs, and (3) barriers and potential facilitators to implementing a sustainable ACL injury prevention program in netball.



MATERIALS AND METHODS Female netball players representing Welsh senior and under-21 teams and elite and amateur coaches were invited electronically to participate in this web-based cross-sectional observational study between 1(st) May and 31(st) July 2021. Information on ACL injury susceptibility and seriousness, knowledge, experience, and implementation of ACL injury prevention programs were ascertained.



RESULTS Twenty-eight players (78%) and 29 coaches (13%) completed the questionnaire. Seventeen (61%) players and 15 (52%) coaches reported that female athletes were at greater risk of sustaining ACL injuries. Over 90% of respondents identified netball as high-risk, whilst 89% (n=25) of players and 76% (n=22) of coaches reported these injuries to be preventable. Only two (7%) players and six (21%) coaches utilised an ACL injury prevention program with a lack of time and engagement from coaches and players identified. The majority of respondents indicated that their club has neither promoted, advocated the use nor demonstrated exercises for ACL injury prevention. Over 90% of respondents would utilise an ACL injury prevention program if it minimised players' risk with appropriate information and demonstration of exercises.



CONCLUSION This study highlights limited knowledge of female athletes' increased susceptibility to ACL injuries amongst players and coaches with a lack of communication and education on ACL injury prevention programs between sporting associations, coaches, and players. However, the results demonstrate willingness amongst both players and coaches to implement an ACL injury prevention program in netball.

