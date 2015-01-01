|
Waters D, Larkins C, Black K. Health Promot. J. Austr. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38886025
ISSUE ADDRESSED: Communication tools have long been used to address complex social policy problems, known as wicked problems, in communities around the world. However, the challenge has remained, how do we measure the impact of social change with communication for development (C4D)? Evaluators recommend utilising evaluation tools that take a wider systems-based approach to assist in the evaluation of C4D projects. Health Communication Resources (HCR) Inc., a health promotion charity that supports C4D projects around the world, aimed to trial a tool to assist evaluation of a project addressing gender inequality, an underlying driver of family violence in the community.
evaluation; health promotion; gender inequality; communication for development; community media; complexity systems mapping; wicked problems