Shelp-Peck E, Assi P, Kassis SA. J. Am. Coll. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2024.2362330

38884387

Due to multiple factors, transgender and gender diverse (TGD) individuals are more likely to experience suicidal ideation, engage in intentional injury, and attempt suicide than cisgender individuals. Lack of access to healthcare among TGD individuals may contribute to adverse physical and mental health outcomes. Few institutions of higher education include gender-affirming care in their student health insurance plans, neglecting to provide equitable care for their entire student body and further ostracizing TGD people. By including all-encompassing, gender-affirming student health insurance, institutions of higher learning have the opportunity to preserve TGD individuals' physical and mental health and promote student well-being.


health equity; gender diverse; Gender-affirming care; healthcare access transgender; student health insurance

