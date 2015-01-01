Abstract

Evoked motor responses (distal muscle responses) to a specific nerve stimulation are considered an endpoint. Often in crush injuries of the upper limb below the level of the elbow, the distal muscle responses are irrelevant. We report 14 cases of crush injuries of the upper limb that underwent an amputation below the level of the elbow. A parasagittal ultrasound-guided infraclavicular block without neurostimulation was administered in all patients. A reliable local anesthetic (LA) spread either in the perineural or perivascular area is considered adequate. Adequate intraoperative anesthesia and postoperative analgesia were achieved with the deposition of LA beneath the axillary artery.

