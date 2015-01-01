SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Diwan SM, Dongre HV, Bhong G, Sancheti P. Journal of medical ultrasound 2024; 32(2): 183-185.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024)

DOI

10.4103/jmu.jmu_92_22

PMID

38882608

PMCID

PMC11175369

Abstract

Evoked motor responses (distal muscle responses) to a specific nerve stimulation are considered an endpoint. Often in crush injuries of the upper limb below the level of the elbow, the distal muscle responses are irrelevant. We report 14 cases of crush injuries of the upper limb that underwent an amputation below the level of the elbow. A parasagittal ultrasound-guided infraclavicular block without neurostimulation was administered in all patients. A reliable local anesthetic (LA) spread either in the perineural or perivascular area is considered adequate. Adequate intraoperative anesthesia and postoperative analgesia were achieved with the deposition of LA beneath the axillary artery.


Language: en

Keywords

Crush injury; infraclavicular block; single-point injection

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print