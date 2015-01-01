|
Citation
|
Welch DL. J. Neurosci. Nurs. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Neuroscience Nurses)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38884457
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The safety monitoring unit (SMU) is a 4-bed unit designated for patients who require continual observation. Most experience some form of dementia, and agitation and aggression are not uncommon. When deescalation techniques do not work, request for help may be necessary. Referred to as Security Alert: Behavioral Assist (SABA), this system-wide message requires response from designated personnel. An increase in SABA events prompted this quality improvement project.
Language: en