Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to investigate the pattern and distribution of traumatic injuries to primary and permanent anterior teeth in 2-14-year-old pediatric dental patients in AlHassa region of Saudi Arabia.



METHODS: The study sample consisted of pediatric dental patients visiting the university dental complex seeking treatment for traumatic dental injuries (TDIs) during the period from February 2022 to April 2023. Data were collected by means of interviewing the children and/or parents regarding the history of trauma and clinical examination for evidence of dental trauma to primary and permanent teeth.



RESULTS: A total of 122 children (184 teeth) including 78 (63.9%) boys and 44 (36.1%) girls sustained traumatic injuries to their teeth. The most common reason for dental trauma was falls, and maxillary right central incisor was the most frequently affected permanent teeth. Enamel-dentine fractures in permanent teeth and luxation injuries among primary teeth were predominantly noted. Majority of the injuries (47.5%) have been found to have not received timely attention for treatment.



CONCLUSIONS: Early treatment of dental trauma should be emphasized, and preventive strategies targeted at parents and teachers at the community level are needed to promote and reduce the burden of TDIs.

