İnaltekin A, Yağcı. Psychiatry Clin. Psychopharm. 2024; 34(1): 57-63.
(Copyright © 2024, AVES)
38883890
BACKGROUND: Although an association has been newly reported between obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and an increased risk of suicide, there are only a limited number of studies investigating suicide-related factors in OCD patients. The aim of this study is to evaluate the relationship between dysfunctional metacognitive activity, difficulty in emotion regulation, anxiety, depression, somatization symptom severity, and suicide probability in OCD patients by comparing them with a control group.
