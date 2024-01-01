SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Marraccini ME, Middleton TJ, Delgaty LE, Hardrick MJ, Walker KJO, Sherrill M, Pittleman C, Griffard MR, Vanderburg JL, Emmerich L, Cruz CM. Psychol. Serv. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Educational Publishing Foundation)

10.1037/ser0000873

38884952

Adolescent psychiatric hospitalization for suicide-related crises continues to rise. Although previous reviews have identified frameworks for supporting youth as they return to school settings, there is a need to identify and address barriers to collaboration across hospitals and schools. This qualitative study explored school and hospital professional perspectives to inform a pathway toward partnership for improving practices for school reintegration. As part of a larger project that has been developing guidelines for adolescent school reintegration following psychiatric hospitalization for suicide-related crises, the present study explored professional perceptions of (a) school interactions during hospital stays and (b) recommendations for adolescents, families, school professionals, and hospital professionals. We conducted in-depth interviews with 19 school professionals and seven hospital professionals and analyzed transcribed interviews using Applied Thematic Analysis. Communication and collaboration emerged as cross-cutting themes across research questions, with additional themes considered across a continuum of care.

FINDINGS inform the ways in which professionals can collaborate to support adolescent recovery, spanning universal approaches implemented in advance of a crisis to approaches enacted during and following psychiatric care. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).


