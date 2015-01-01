Abstract

PURPOSE: Mental health providers are well-positioned to engage in suicide prevention efforts, yet implementation depends on skill acquisition and providers often report feeling underprepared. This pilot study explored the acceptability, feasibility, and preliminary effectiveness of three suicide prevention-focused simulations with virtual clients.



METHOD: Students (n=22) were recruited from a MSW program, completed pre- and post-test surveys, and engaged with three simulated trainings: 1) suicide risk assessment, 2) safety planning, and 3) motivating a client to treatment.



RESULTS: Simulations were reported to be acceptable and feasible, with strong student desire and need for greater suicide prevention training. We observed significant improvements over time in clinical skills via simulated training scores and perceptions of clinical preparedness.



DISCUSSION: Preliminary findings indicate simulated training with virtual clients is promising and suggest the three suicide prevention simulations may be useful, scalable, and effective in social work training programs and beyond.

Language: en