Abstract

Since late April 2024, the state of Rio Grande do Sul (RS) has been facing the most

significant climatic tragedy in its history. The Virtual Center for Severe Weather Event

Alerts of the National Institute of Meteorology issued a storm warning on April 26, 2024,

predicting heavy rains between 30 and 60 mm/h, winds up to 100 km/h, hail, and the risk

of power outages, agricultural damage, tree falls, and flooding [1]. On April 29, 2024, a

similar severity alert was reissued, this time affecting virtually the entire territory of Rio

Grande do Sul [2], resulting in devastation and suffering. ...





