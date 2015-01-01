Abstract

PURPOSE: This study utilized the Outcome of Human Trafficking Survivors (OHTS) to monitor the progress of female victims of CSE over a year while they were enrolled in a comprehensive treatment program.



METHODS: Sixty-seven girls (M age 17.70 years) who were identified as confirmed victims of CSE (46 %) or at risk for CSE (54 %) and presented for treatment were administered the OHTS upon intake into the program and again at 90 day intervals resulting in four data points. Ratings were provided by staff members who interact with the member in each area assessed. A repeated-measures ANOVA was conducted comparing mean outcome differences across all four timepoints.



RESULTS: Results indicate that significant changes were found in the area of Housing and Education, with gains in Education over time. For this sample, Parenting and Immigration were domains of less relevance and data was not consistently obtained in these areas. Other categories assessed by the OHTS did not demonstrate significant changes over time.



CONCLUSION: The OHTS can be used to track progress of clients enrolled in treatment programming, but the goals of the program should align with the categories that are assessed in the OHTS. Repeated administration may be difficult due to high dropout rates in treatment and there may be rater bias.

