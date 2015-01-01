SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sonmez G, Janzen J, Spies CK. Z. Orthop. Unfall. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Direkte Hochdruckinjektionsverletzung mit einer Capsaicin gefüllten Gaspistole in die Hohlhand

10.1055/a-2294-1098

38889761

High injection lesions of the hand are among the most serious injuries, with concomitant consequences. These lesions are often underestimated and may entail additional damages if that is the case. Not only the physical impact but also the chemical nature of the substance dictate the treatment.

Hochdruckinjektionsverletzungen der Hand zählen zweifelsohne zu den gefährlichsten Verletzungen an der Hand mit weitreichenden Folgen. Diese Läsionen werden oft unterschätzt, sodass sekundäre Schäden sich entfalten können. Nicht nur die physikalische Wirkung, sondern auch das Agens definieren die Therapie.


Language: de
