Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In legal and illegal markets, high-potency cannabis (>10 % delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)) is increasingly available. In adult samples higher-potency cannabis has been associated with mental health disorder but no studies have considered associations in adolescence.



METHODS: A population-wide study compared no, low and high potency cannabis using adolescents (aged 13-14 years) self-reported symptoms of probable depression, anxiety, and auditory hallucinations.



RESULTS: Of the 6672 participants, high-potency cannabis was used by 2.6 % (n=171) and low-potency by 0.6 % (n=38). After adjustment for sociodemographic factors, tobacco and alcohol use, in comparison to participants who had never used cannabis, people who had used high-potency but not low-potency cannabis were more likely to report symptoms of depression (odds ratio 1.59 [95 % confidence interval 1.06, 2.39), anxiety (OR 1.45, 95 % CI 0.96, 2.20), and auditory hallucinations (OR 1.56, 95 % CI 0.98, 2.47).



CONCLUSIONS: High-potency cannabis use is associated with an increased risk of probable mental health disorders. Services and programming to minimise drug harms may need to be adapted to pay more attention to cannabis potency.

Language: en