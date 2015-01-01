|
Citation
|
Hines LA, Cannings-John R, Hawkins J, Bonell C, Hickman M, Zammit S, Adara L, Townson J, White J. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2024; 261: e111359.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38896946
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: In legal and illegal markets, high-potency cannabis (>10 % delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)) is increasingly available. In adult samples higher-potency cannabis has been associated with mental health disorder but no studies have considered associations in adolescence.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Anxiety; Depression; Cannabis; Hallucination; THC