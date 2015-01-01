|
Pritchard C, Silk A, Hansen L, Panesar H, Berendt T. J. Neurol. Sci. 2024; 462: e123094.
38897154
OBJECTIVE: We examine whether the rise in neurological death rates over the 21st century are solely explained by the Gompertzian hypothesis. STUDY DESIGN: We examine two data-sets. First, Office of National Statistics (ONS, 2022) for nineteen mortality categories in England/Wales, including Alzheimer's, Dementias and Parkinson's Disease. Secondly, WHO (2020) Combined Neurological Mortality (CNM), from WHO Global mortality categories, Nervous Disease Deaths, and Alzheimer's & Other Dementias.
Language: en
Acceleration - Gompertzian hypothesis; Neurological death