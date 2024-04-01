|
Citation
Cremer-Schaeffer P. Schmerz 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Vernacular Title
Cannabis - neues Gesetz, neue Möglichkeiten?
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38896235
Abstract
On April 1, 2024, essential parts of the Cannabis Act (CanG) came into force [1]. Cannabis is no longer a narcotic and its consumption and private cultivation are permitted under certain conditions under the Consumer Cannabis Act (KCanG). Cannabis for medical purposes will in future be regulated in a separate law, the law on the supply of cannabis for medical and medical-scientific purposes (Medical Cannabis Act [MedCanG]). In the future, the cultivation of cannabis for medical purposes in Germany will be possible under the MedCanG regulations for anyone who can produce cannabis in pharmacopoeia quality. ..
Language: de