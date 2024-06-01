Abstract

The shoulder instability-return to sports after injury (SIRSI) scale is a useful psychological readiness tool to determine if athletes are prepared to return to sport. While questions remain on the optimal timing for survey administration based upon the type of procedure (i.e. arthroscopic Bankart repair versus Latarjet procedure) and external factors contributing to psychological readiness, its current usage begs the question of what other applications may be appropriate. The SIRSI scale has recently been able to effectively predict patient-reported and clinical outcomes, such as postoperative instability recurrence. However, it may also have the added value as a serial screening tool for determining a safe return to pre-injury activity, rather than just serving as a harbinger of further negative outcomes after shoulder stabilization. Increasingly, we must recognize the fundamental limitations in our current rehabilitation pathways and sometimes myopic, one-dimensional return to play criteria (e.g. range of motion, isokinetic testing) in facilitating safe return to competition. Rather, we must transition to a more regimented, criteria-based return to play battery that incorporates optimized psychological readiness. As such, the SIRSI scale, like its ACL counterpart, could become standard-of-care in determining confidence in returning to sport and ultimately serve as a benchmark of surgical success.

