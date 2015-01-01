Abstract

Gender is a critical determinant of mental health and well-being. Women are at greater risk of mental illness due to gender-based violence, economic disadvantage, and low social status. Women experience higher levels of acute and chronic stress and are twice as likely to be diagnosed with anxiety disorder. Anxiety disorder is a serious public health problem affecting 1:3 people worldwide, and according to WHO's International Classification of Diseases (ICD-10), a key symptom of anxiety is excessive worry. Few studies, however, have explored worry as a precursor to anxiety, and fewer have explored worry in relation to gender. This critical feminist study aimed to explore this phenomenon and identify the impact of worry on women and their mental health and well-being.



METHODS: Forty-five women living in Melbourne, Australia, participated in this qualitative study. They attended a 1-h semi-structured interview with the researcher to define and discuss worry and identify any impact or effect worry or worrying has had on their life as women.



RESULTS: The findings revealed that women worry about children, money, work, study, and violence against women.



CONCLUSIONS: This study builds on the existing knowledge of the mental health and well-being of women, supports early intervention strategies to prevent anxiety disorder and long-term health risks; and meets the core objectives of the National Women's Health Strategy 2020-2030 to 'Improve the health and wellbeing of all women and girls in Australia'.

Language: en