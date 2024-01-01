Abstract

This article discusses a dichotomous operationalization of suicide attempts. Each year, millions of individuals worldwide make a suicide attempt (SA). Because of their obvious importance, clinicians and researchers commonly assess for a SA history by asking face-valid questions about whether an individual has engaged in any selfinjurious behavior with the intent to die within a given timeframe. Response options are typically dichotomous (yes/no), such that if an individual reported nonzero intent to die associated with their behavior(s) or if there were other indicators suggestive of intent, the individual would be considered to have attempted suicide. Regardless of the method of ascertainment, it is generally accepted that patients and study participants either do or do not have a SA history. The intention is not to suggest that more serious SAs-whether by the level of intent to die, means used, actual medical consequences, or chronicity criterion-are more worthy of clinical and scientific attention than less serious SAs. Instead, the intention is to bring greater awareness to considering-in theory testing and refinement, the design, analysis, and interpretation of research findings, and clinical practice-SAs as multidimensional behaviors that vary in levels of intent to die, means used, actual medical consequences, and chronicity. By doing so, the clinical impact of scientific findings will be more readily discernable. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

