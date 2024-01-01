Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Sexual violence disproportionately impacts Black girls and women in the United States. The literature documents the long-term mental health outcomes of childhood sexual trauma, but research on resilience-promoting factors for Black women survivors of such trauma is sparse. The present study tests hypotheses about the influence of Black girls' social connectedness (e.g., with mothers, peers, and racial/ethnic community) on the association between adolescent sexual trauma and early adulthood well-being.



METHOD: Participants included 850 Black girls from the Pittsburgh Girls Study. Girls reported prospectively and retrospectively on experiences of sexual trauma between ages 13 and 17. Annual assessments of social connectedness comprised reports of closeness with mother, peer social self-worth, and belonging/affirmation in racial/ethnic identity. In early adulthood (ages 18-21), participants reported on psychological flourishing.



RESULTS: Approximately 10% (N = 83) of participants reported having experienced sexual trauma during adolescence. Hierarchical linear regression analyses revealed that adolescent sexual trauma predicted lower psychological flourishing, whereas peer social self-worth and belonging in racial/ethnic identity predicted higher psychological flourishing in early adulthood. Tests of moderation revealed no significant effects of social connectedness on the association between adolescent sexual trauma and later psychological flourishing.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest that Black women survivors of adolescent sexual trauma may experience lower psychological flourishing than those without histories of such trauma and support the importance of multiple domains of social connectedness for Black adolescent girls, in general. However, further research is needed on race- and gender-specific contextual factors that enable Black women survivors of sexual trauma to thrive.

