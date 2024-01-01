Abstract

OBJECTIVE: There is inadequate evidence regarding the symptom profile of people who have posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) over time. The goal of this study was to determine the consistency of symptoms in people with PTSD over successive assessments.



METHOD: The sample comprised military personnel who participated in the Army Study to Assess Risk and Resilience in Servicemembers. Participants completed the PTSD Checklist, and this sample included those who completed two assessments.



RESULTS: There were 1,164 participants with two consecutive PTSD diagnoses. Only 212 (18.2%) of participants reported the same number of symptoms over both timepoints. Intrusive memories, distress to reminders, avoidance, detachment, and sleep problems were among the most reported symptoms at the second assessment not reported initially.



CONCLUSIONS: The observed pattern of findings indicate that although PTSD diagnoses often remain consistent over time, the symptoms that comprise this diagnosis can fluctuate. Clinicians should be sensitive to the changing symptoms that PTSD patients can display over time. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

