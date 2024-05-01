Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to provide epidemiological information on drug-facilitated sexual assault in Spanish youth partying, with a focus on prevalence rates and associated sociodemographic factors. STUDY DESIGN: Cross-sectional study.



METHODS: Quota sampling was used to recruit 1601 young people aged 18-35 years in Spain from a digital panel. A validated questionnaire on drug-facilitated sexual assault was used to assess five types of lifetime victimisation experiences while partying. Chi-square and the exact Fisher tests were used to describe the prevalence of victimisation, drug use patterns, and perpetrator profiles. Generalised ordered logistic regression was used to explore factors associated with victimisation, analysed by gender.



RESULTS: Half of young women and one-quarter of young men had experienced drug-facilitated sexual assault in their lifetime. Female victimisation due to touching and kissing was notably high, whereas men comprised almost half of the victims of more invasive DFSA experiences involving masturbation, penetration, and oral sex. Opportunism prevailed as the assault tactic, consisting of taking advantage of the victims' incapacity derived from voluntary alcohol use. Among women, risk of victimisation was associated with a lower education level, foreign-born status, and being non-heterosexual. Male victimisation risk was highest among non-heterosexual men.



CONCLUSIONS: Drug-facilitated sexual violence in youth nightlife contexts is a serious public health issue in Spain, which requires urgent action. Most assaults involve taking advantage of victims who are incapacitated by the effects of voluntary alcohol consumption. This sexual violence primarily affects women with lower educational levels or those who are foreign-born and non-heterosexual men and women.

