Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study was to describe fatal pedestrian injury patterns in youth aged 15 to 24 years old and correlate them with motor vehicle collision (MVC) dynamics and pedestrian kinematics using data from medicolegal death investigations of MVCs occurring in the current Canadian motor vehicle (MV) fleet.



METHODS: Based on a systematic literature review, MVC-pedestrian injuries were collated in an injury data collection form (IDCF). The IDCF was coded using the Abbreviated Injury Scale (AIS) 2015 revision. The AIS of the most frequent severe injury was noted for individual body regions. The Maximum AIS (MAIS) was used to define the most severe injury to the body overall and by body regions (MAISBR). This study focused on serious to maximal injuries (AIS 3-6) that had an increasing likelihood of causing death. The IDCF was used to extract collision and injury data from the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario (OCCO) database of postmortem examinations done at the Provincial Forensic Pathology Unit (PFPU) in Toronto, Canada, and other provincial facilities between 2013 and 2019. Injury data were correlated with data about the MVs and MV dynamics and pedestrian kinematics.The study was approved by the Western University Health Science Research Ethics Board (Project ID: 113440; Lawson Health Research Institute Approval No. R-19-066).



RESULTS: There were 88 youth, including 54 (61.4%) males and 34 (38.6%) females. Youth pedestrians comprised 13.1% (88/670) of all autopsied pedestrians. Cars (n = 25/88, 28.4%) were the most frequent type of vehicle in single-vehicle impacts, but collectively vehicles with high hood edges (i.e., greater distance between the ground and hood edge) were in the majority. Forward projection (n = 34/88, 38.6%) was the most frequent type of pedestrian kinematics. Regardless of the type of vehicle, there was a tendency in most cases for the median MAISBR ≥ 3 to involve the head and thorax. A similar trend was seen in most of the pedestrian kinematics involving the various frontal impacts. Of the 88 cases, at least 63 (71.6%) were known to be engaged in risk-taking behaviors (e.g., activity on roadway). At least 12 deaths were nonaccidental (8 suicides and 4 homicides). Some activities may have been impairment related, because 26/63 (41.3%) pedestrians undertaking risk-taking behavior on the roadway were impaired. Toxicological analyses revealed that over half of the cases (47/88, 53.4%) tested positive for a drug that could have affected behavior. Ethanol was the most common. Thirty-one had positive blood results.



CONCLUSION: A fatal dyad of head and thorax trauma was observed for pedestrians struck by cars. For those pedestrians hit by vehicles with high hood edges, which were involved in the majority of cases, a fatal triad of injuries to the head, thorax, and abdomen/retroperitoneum was observed. Most deaths occurred from frontal collisions and at speeds more than 35 km/h.

Language: en