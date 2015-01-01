Abstract

Black Transgender women (BTW) are subjected to race and gender-based societal oppression, which makes them vulnerable to experience violence. The purpose of this study was to examine experiences of violence among BTW by centering their narratives. Ten participants from Los Angeles County were interviewed, and data were analyzed using Consensual Qualitative Research, which yielded four domains; however, the current article focused only on the first domain, Types of Violence, and its six themes: (a) Transgender-specific microaggressions, (b) verbal harassment, (c) intimate partner violence, (d) physical violence, (e) sexual violence, and (f) incarceration. Recommendations for Transgender specific trauma-informed interventions and future directions to promote BTW healing are provided.