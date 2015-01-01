Abstract

As Latinas are at high risk to experience intimate partner violence (IPV) before or during their time in college, culturally congruent, trauma-informed treatments are indispensable. This article addresses this need by addressing the role of oppression and patriarchy in Latinas' bodymindspirit wellness. The authors posit that recovery from IPV needs to be considered along with (a) endemic White supremacy on college campuses and the field of psychology; (b) intergenerational/ancestral trauma; (c) traditional social and gendered norms centered on the upholding of heteronormative patriarchy; and (d) the combined effects of IPV, intergenerational/ancestral trauma, White supremacy, and heteronormative-patriarchal oppression on bodymindspirit disconnection and trauma-patrónes (consciously and unconsciously transmitted blueprints). The ELLA-SANA model is presented as a clinical framework to guide mental health providers in supporting Latinas from victims and survivors to poderosas (a powerful Latina). Based on previous clinical work, mentoring interactions, and extant literature, the composite narratives of Luz Elena, Sandra, and Olga are presented to elucidate the role of IPV, oppression, and educational White supremacy on bodymindspirit connection.