Abstract

The copious research on formal help-seeking of women abused by intimate partners, rarely narrows to counseling services. This mixed-methods secondary analysis examined 660 Canadian women and their use and impressions of counseling. The women's racial backgrounds were 50.8% Indigenous, 43.1% White, and 6.1% visible minority. Women who did not seek counseling reported less serious IPV and fewer PTSD symptoms. Most rated counseling as quite a bit/very helpful (77-87%), with the exception of marital counseling (8.3%). The women commented about IPV-specific counseling, general counseling, faith-base, addictions, couples counseling, and Indigenous traditions. Comments revealed strengths and concerns, including counselors lacking IPV knowledge and difficulties accessing resources. Implications are provided for clinicians and researchers.