Abstract

Psychologists, based on their training in the science and practice of change, are well-equipped to make vital contributions to combating inequity and embracing social justice at colleges and universities. By examining the oppressive systemic contexts of higher education and reviewing models of change, this article provides psychologists with critical perspectives and practices to ensure a more transformative and anti-racist approach to change. We consider three conceptual models to help move colleges and universities forward, employ evidence-based research and assessment strategies, and apply them at the individual, group, and organizational levels. A Black feminist critique is also utilized to further understanding of the role of resistance, coalition building, and freedom in creating change on campus.