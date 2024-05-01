Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Multimorbidity, the presence of two or more long-term health conditions in the same individual, is an emerging epidemic associated with increased morbidity and mortality. Continued drinking concurrent with alcohol-related chronic conditions, particularly with multimorbidity, is likely to further elevate health risk. This study aimed to examine the associations of multimorbidity among diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and cancer with drinking, and moderation of these associations by age.



METHODS: Logistic regression modeling was performed in 2023 using a nationally representative sample of U.S. adults from the 2015-19 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Multimorbidity was assessed using (1) a count of these conditions and (2) disease-specific categories. The outcomes were past month heavy drinking (7+/14+ drinks weekly) and binge drinking (4+/5+ drinks per occasion) for women and men.



RESULTS: A pattern of reduced odds for drinking outcomes associated with a greater degree of multimorbidity was found. This pattern was more apparent in models using the continuous measure of multimorbidity than in those using the categorical measure, and more consistent for binge drinking than for heavy drinking and for women than for men. Significant age interactions were found: the log odds of heavy drinking and binge drinking for both men and women decreased as the number of conditions increased, and more steeply for those ages 50+ than the younger. The log odds of heavy drinking varied little among men under age 50 regardless of multimorbidity.



CONCLUSIONS: Alcohol interventions to reduce drinking with multimorbidity, particularly among heavy-drinking men under age 50, are warranted.

