Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide-specific rumination (SSR), that is repetitive negative thinking about suicide, has been proposed as a risk factor for suicidal behavior. Yet, few studies have investigated associations between SSR and suicide intent and planning in a longitudinal study design. The purpose of the present study was to investigate the association between SSR, suicide intent, suicide planning and suicide attempts in a sample of adult outpatients undergoing psychotherapy.



METHOD: Data from N = 637 patients (58.4% female, 41.6% male; M(age) = 35.81, SD(age) = 13.50, range: 18-79 years) who started therapy at an outpatient clinic were collected. A subsample of n = 335 patients (n = 335; 56,4% female, 43,6% male; M(age) = 35.4, SD(age) = 13.1, range: 18-73 years) also took part in a post-treatment assessment after twelve therapy sessions.



RESULTS: SSR differentiated lifetime suicide attempters from suicide ideators. Furthermore, SSR was associated with lifetime suicide attempt status above age, sex, suicide ideation, depression, anxiety, and stress. Finally, SSR served as a prospective predictor of both suicide planning and suicide intent.



CONCLUSION: The results emphasize the key role of SSR in understanding the suicidal process.

Language: en