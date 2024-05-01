Abstract

BACKGROUND: Religion/spirituality (R/S) is an important and commonly used resource for coping with difficult experiences and has been shown to reduce the development of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms following a trauma. However, it is not clear how R/S affects response to treatment of PTSD.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this paper was to understand how Veterans' R/S and sense of purpose were related to clinical outcomes when engaging in Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) or Prolonged Exposure (PE). It was predicted that Veterans identifying as R/S would have a higher sense of purpose, be more likely to complete treatment, and have greater symptom change during treatment.



METHOD: The study included 91 military Veterans from a VA Medical Center outpatient PTSD Clinical Team who initiated CPT or PE and responded to a question about the importance of R/S in their lives at intake.



RESULTS: Forty nine percent of the Veterans in this sample reported R/S were important to them and had mixed feelings about whether their life had a clear sense of purpose. Neither R/S nor sense of purpose were associated with treatment completion or response to PTSD treatment.



CONCLUSION: These findings suggest that once PTSD has developed, R/S or sense of purpose may not play a significant role in completion of or response to evidence-based psychotherapies (EBPs) for PTSD. EBPs for PTSD are equally effective for Veterans identifying as R/S and those who do not, which may be reflective of administering EBPs in a culturally responsive manner.

