Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Our previous work demonstrated that use of ShotSpotter (SS), a gunfire detection system, and use of police department (PD) transport decreased response and transport time for gunshot wound (GSW) victims versus events with non-ShotSpotter (NSS). The purpose of this study was to evaluate transport trends and how they are linked to SS in the period of 2016-2021 in Camden, NJ.



METHODS: This was a single-center, retrospective observational study. Demographics, response time, transport time, and clinical data were collected. Independent t-test, Mann-Whitney U test, chi-squared test, and linear regression to correct for transport time and method of transport were used to compare outcomes (P < 0.05).



RESULTS: A total of 267 GSWs were included: 77 emergency medical technicians (EMS)-SS, 41 EMS-NSS, 116 PD-SS, and 33 PD-NSS. When comparing response from 2016 to 2021, PD improved from 4 to 2 min (P = 0.001). EMS improved from 6.4 min (EMS-NSS) and 4.5 min (EMS-SS) to 5 min (EMS- NSS) and 4 min (EMS-SS) (P = 0.281). In addition, PD transport times, 5 min (SS) and 4 min (NSS), were faster than EMS, 9 min (SS and NSS) (P < 0.001). Overall PD transport volume increased with a peak in 2020 (68.3%). There was also an increase in PD-NSS transport 4% to 37.9% (P < 0.001). EMS-SS transport decreased from 54.7% to 6.9% (P < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: The presence of SS technology in a small urban setting continues to be associated with a higher rate of PD transport of GSW victims. The critical time of dispatch and transport for both PD and EMS has shown durable improvement.

Language: en